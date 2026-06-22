Jeremy Clarkson opens up about lifestyle changes after cancer battle
The TV star revealed he's started eating more vegetarian food and taking lots of walks
Jeremy Clarkson has shared the changes he's made to his diet and lifestyle after his cancer battle.
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The star of Clarkson's Farm recently announced he is in remission from prostate cancer, days after sharing his battle with the disease.
The presenter has now revealed the changes he's made to his diet and how important it is to him to recover so he can spend time with his grandchildren.
He told The Sunday Times: “I really like seeing my grandchildren. I want to watch them grow up.
“I drive much more slowly. I’m a bit of a dawdler. I go for walks a lot. I have vegetarian food.”
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Clarkson, 66, has three children - Emily, Finlo and Katya - with his ex-wife Frances Cain.
The former Top Gear host has a tight-knit relationship with his family, and his grandchildren, Arlo, three and Xanthe, one, have been seen visiting his Diddly Squat farm.
He told the paper that follow-up testing two months ago revealed he is currently in remission.
"I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," he said.
"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."
He has urged men to get their prostates checked to ensure they are free of the disease.
Clarkson revealed his cancer diagnosis during the finale of the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm.
After his cancer treatment, Jeremy resumed taking blood thinners to help with his heart problems.
But it ended up backfiring and led to another spell in hospital.
He said: “Two or three weeks after the cancer operation, I thought I’d better put myself back on those blood thinners.
“Big mistake, huge. It [resulted in] a very big emergency in the middle of the night.
“I’m not even going to go into the treatment that was required as a result of that, because it was horrible.
“I didn’t ask a doctor, I just thought, ‘I’m sure it will be all right to go back on blood thinners’.”