The TV star revealed he's started eating more vegetarian food and taking lots of walks

Jeremy Clarkson revealed his 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Issy Clarke

Jeremy Clarkson has shared the changes he's made to his diet and lifestyle after his cancer battle.

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F1 British Grand Prix 2025. Picture: Getty

Clarkson, 66, has three children - Emily, Finlo and Katya - with his ex-wife Frances Cain. The former Top Gear host has a tight-knit relationship with his family, and his grandchildren, Arlo, three and Xanthe, one, have been seen visiting his Diddly Squat farm. He told the paper that follow-up testing two months ago revealed he is currently in remission. "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," he said. "It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble." He has urged men to get their prostates checked to ensure they are free of the disease.

He told the paper that follow-up testing two months ago revealed he is currently in remission. Picture: Alamy