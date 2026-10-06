Here are his previously made political views and whether he is a fully-fledged Tory, or just lending his voice.

Clarkson also said farmers were being attacked from "everywhere", citing wars in Ukraine and Iran and Labour's inheritance tax raid on family farms.

He told the Birmingham crowd: “I am actually looking, as we speak, quite hard into the possibility of opening another pub. It’s not going to be in the UK. Why would anybody set up a business in this country right now?”

The Clarkson's Farm and former Top Gear presenter wore a blue suit as he was interviewed by shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins at the event on Tuesday.

Is Jeremy Clarkson a Conservative Party member?

Jeremy Clarkson has never fully entered the political arena as a candidate, and it is not known whether he is a member of the Conservative Party, but he does have a history of making his feelings known.

Clarkson is known to have been a supporter of the Conservatives for a long time, and has previously said that former Tory PM David Cameron is both a friend and neighbour. He attended the 2013 funeral of 1980s Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He had previously criticised New Labour policies on banning fox hunting and also the 2007 smoking ban, Clarkson himself being a smoker. In a 2010 episode of Top Gear, he interviewed Alistair Campbell, the former Labour spin doctor, who said their encounter was a "left versus right" battle.

In a rare anti-Tory stance, he was also critical of Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and said that he would vote for Sir Keir Starmer instead, although later backtracked and said, in 2024, he would not vote Labour.

But while Clarkson has always voiced conservative, with a small C, views - especially around bureaucracy and environmental policy - he has become increasingly party political since establishing his Diddly Squat Farm.

In 2024, he marched in London alongside farmers in protest at plans for inheritance tax for farmers.

His surprise appearance at the 2026 Conservative Party Conference did not mean that he was a member, but it did allow him to make further critical remarks about Labour.