The production company Jeremy Clarkson set up after leaving Top Gear has nearly finalised its liquidation, according to reports.

W Chump and Sons Limited set up at the advent of The Grand Tour in 2015 as a co-venture between the motoring show's presenters Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond, and the show's producer Andy Wilman.

The four left the BBC that year and signed with Amazon, which now also shows Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson, May, Hammond and Wilman ended their professional partnership in 2024 and W Chump and Sons, an anagram of their names, voluntarily entered liquidation that year.

The Oxford Mail reported over the weekend that the liquidation has been finalised, with roughly £24 million in assets to be split between the four.

Clarkson, May and Hammond made a one-off comeback to the Grand Tour last month to help launch the seventh series of the show, which has a new-look presenter line-up with YouTubers Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Francis Bourgeois.

After his decision to cut ties and bring his motoring journalism to an end, Clarkson told the Sunday Times: "After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I’m packing it in, because I’m too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t."

It's not all bad, however, as Clarkson has declared himself the "world's luckiest man" in surviving a cancer scare and now runs his Diddly Squat farm and associated pub and restaurant - where he enjoyed a drink on A-level results day.