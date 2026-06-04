Jeremy Clarkson was reduced to tears after the former Top Gear presenter was forced to send many of his pigs to slaughter.

The difficult decision came during Thursday's episode of Clarkson's farm, where the presenter was told that the pigs were not financially viable for the farm.

The breed of the pigs could only be used to produce sausages, limiting their profits.

Faced with increasing losses, Clarkson made the emotional decision to part with the animals.

Although upset, he explained that he made the choice because of the farm’s needs, telling viewers: "I'm so happy with them, but we are running a business here."

The decision was made harder by the fact he knew where many of the pigs were heading: the abattoir. Those being sent for slaughter included one of the original mother pigs Clarkson had purchased three years prior.

Not all the animals had the same outcome, however. Two of the original mother pigs, Clumsy and Swizz, were instead rehomed to a child-friendly educational farm.