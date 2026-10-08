Jeremy Clarkson has announced a one-off special for his Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm will be broadcast next year.

Fresh from his appearance at the Conservative Party Conference, the presenter has confirmed the episode for 2027, which will see him try to build his own car using produce from the farm.

Clarkson's Farm has been broadcast for five series and seen the former Top Gear presenter transition from motoring journalism to farming in his Diddly Squat base in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

In the most recent series, the 66-year-old said that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He has since said that the disease is in remission.

Jeremy Grows A Car: A Clarkson’s Farm Special will be shown next year, with a date yet to be confirmed, and this will not be part of a sixth series of the show, which has been commissioned.

The episode will see him return to his motoring roots in creating a car from only materials grown on Diddly Squat.