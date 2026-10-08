Jeremy Clarkson announces one-off special for Clarkson's Farm
Presenter challenged to build his own car in special for Amazon Prime series
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Jeremy Clarkson has announced a one-off special for his Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm will be broadcast next year.
Listen to this article
Fresh from his appearance at the Conservative Party Conference, the presenter has confirmed the episode for 2027, which will see him try to build his own car using produce from the farm.
Clarkson's Farm has been broadcast for five series and seen the former Top Gear presenter transition from motoring journalism to farming in his Diddly Squat base in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.
In the most recent series, the 66-year-old said that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He has since said that the disease is in remission.
Jeremy Grows A Car: A Clarkson’s Farm Special will be shown next year, with a date yet to be confirmed, and this will not be part of a sixth series of the show, which has been commissioned.
The episode will see him return to his motoring roots in creating a car from only materials grown on Diddly Squat.
Conservative Party supporter Clarkson used his appearance at the conference earlier this week to speak about hardships facing farmers.
Taking a swipe at Labour, he said: “Why would anybody set up a business in this country right now?”
He added that conditions had been challenging on his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire due to the hot weather.
Clarkson, who appeared on stage alongside his land agent and Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland, said: “It’s terrible, is the only way of describing it.
"We worked really hard all year, and we ended up with, I think I’m right in saying, three ounces of hen food.
“It was an absolute disaster on the farming side but, I mean, luckily we’ve got other projects going on now. But the farming is very, very difficult – very, very difficult at the moment.”