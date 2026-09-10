Earlier this year, the UK National Screening Committee recommended against screening all men using the PSA blood test, saying it is “likely to cause more harm than good”

Jeremy Clarkson and Sir Stephen Fry are among those who have called on the new Health Secretary to “change the story on prostate cancer” and review the rules on testing. Picture: AP Photo/Dave Shopland

By Rebecca Henrys

Jeremy Clarkson and Sir Stephen Fry are among those who have called on the new Health Secretary to “change the story on prostate cancer” and review the rules on testing.

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The Clarkson’s Farm presenter, 66, is in remission after revealing on the latest series that he had been diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer. Sir Stephen, who had surgery for prostate cancer in 2018, often campaigns to encourage men to take part in prostate research. The pair have joined former prime ministers Lord David Cameron and Rishi Sunak to sign a letter to Yvette Cooper saying they are “united by a shared belief that no man in this country should die of a cancer that could have been caught in time”. Read more: Harry and Meghan hit back after Uganda withdraws from Invictus Games over 'Harry-Meghan nonsense' Read more: Andy Burnham to give mayors powers to impose unlimited taxes on tourists - sparking fury from hospitality bosses

Sir Stephen, who had surgery for prostate cancer in 2018, often campaigns to encourage men to take part in prostate research. Picture: Maegan Gindi/Deadline via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the UK National Screening Committee recommended against screening all men using the PSA blood test, saying it is “likely to cause more harm than good”. It said instead that a few thousand high-risk men with a certain gene mutation should be screened for the disease. The Transform trial, funded by Prostate Cancer UK and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), is currently examining whether there should be wider population testing. Experts hope it will give initial findings within months and will report on which tests – such as genetic tests or 10-minute MRI scans – can be combined to screen more men.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper departs after a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 08. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

In the new letter, published in the Daily Mail, celebrities said the current position on screening puts men at risk. It said: “Everyone else at high risk doesn’t have guaranteed access to a test that could save their life. “We believe that’s wrong, and that you, as Secretary of State, have both the evidence and the power to overturn the ruling.” Signatories, which also include film director Sir Steve McQueen, actor Colin McFarlane and businessman Nick Jones, add: “Unless a man carries one specific genetic variant, there is still no route to a test beyond hoping a GP takes his concerns seriously. “That cannot be right.”

They then ask Ms Cooper to “commit to a targeted national screening programme”. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with more than 55,000 men being diagnosed every year and around 12,300 dying from the disease. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We pay tribute to the former prime ministers and other figures who have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and improve treatment of prostate cancer, and we understand their strength of feeling on this issue. “Following the recommendations of the UK National Screening Committee earlier this year, we have begun work to implement England’s first targeted prostate screening programme.