'We're armed, just so they know': Jeremy Clarkson's warning to rustlers as 11 sheep 'stolen from farm'
The matter was reported to the police on Wednesday but no arrests have yet been made
Jeremy Clarkson has issued a stern warning to thieves after suspecting 11 of his sheep were stolen from his farm.
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The TV presenter contacted police to report the raid on his Oxfordshire Diddly Squat premises, which is believed to have taken place in the last ten days.
The 66-year-old discovered the missing "Easycare" sheep when he counted the flock this week, only to realise 16 of the 27 were not there.
Thames Valley Police are investigating the alleged theft, which appears in the fifth series of the hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson's Farm.
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But delivering a firm warning to intruders, furious Clarkson said: "It's a farm, we're armed. Just so they know."
Clarkson, who made the discovery alongside assistant and co-star Kaleb Cooper, told The Sun: "The police have been very good, actually.
"Once you go through 700 hours of recorded messages, I got through to a girl.
"I said I know it's going to sound like I’m from 1856, but I’ve had some sheep stolen. She went through the name and address and then she said oh, not your Easycares.
"She's obviously been watching the show, but it is the Easycares."
The Easycare breed is said to be easier to care for than other sheep, as they do not need to be sheared and instead shed their fleece in the summer.
The suspected stolen flock are believed to be worth around £2,000, but the figure could rise to £8,000 if sold for meat.
Clarkson added: "To have animals stolen is really galling. They were happy here.
"We’ve been through the woods and there are no sheep droppings in there. They're not in the woods.
"They're not on the neighbouring farm. The only option left is that they’ve been taken."
"Honestly, it just p***** me off. It's a farm. We're armed. Just so they know."
It is believed the raid may have taken place at a time when the farm was not undergoing filming.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police is investigating the theft of a number of sheep from a farm in Chadlington.
"The theft has occurred at some point over the last ten days and was unwitnessed.
"The theft was reported to the force on Wednesday."
They added that no arrests have yet been made but that enquiries are ongoing.