The matter was reported to the police on Wednesday but no arrests have yet been made

Cooper and Clarkson made the discovery while counting their flock. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a stern warning to thieves after suspecting 11 of his sheep were stolen from his farm.

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Clarkson filming at the farm in June. Picture: Alamy

But delivering a firm warning to intruders, furious Clarkson said: "It's a farm, we're armed. Just so they know." Clarkson, who made the discovery alongside assistant and co-star Kaleb Cooper, told The Sun: "The police have been very good, actually. "Once you go through 700 hours of recorded messages, I got through to a girl. "I said I know it's going to sound like I’m from 1856, but I’ve had some sheep stolen. She went through the name and address and then she said oh, not your Easycares. "She's obviously been watching the show, but it is the Easycares." The Easycare breed is said to be easier to care for than other sheep, as they do not need to be sheared and instead shed their fleece in the summer.

People queue to enter the Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Alamy

The suspected stolen flock are believed to be worth around £2,000, but the figure could rise to £8,000 if sold for meat. Clarkson added: "To have animals stolen is really galling. They were happy here. "We’ve been through the woods and there are no sheep droppings in there. They're not in the woods. "They're not on the neighbouring farm. The only option left is that they’ve been taken." "Honestly, it just p***** me off. It's a farm. We're armed. Just so they know."

Clarkson filming for the show at the Cereals event held at Diddly Squat. Picture: Alamy