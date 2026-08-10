Presenter has been tweeting about his bad results as a teenager ever since he was still on Top Gear

Last laugh: Jeremy Clarkson on the grid before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

In case you missed a tweet he has made every year since 2014, Jeremy Clarkson did not do very well in his A-levels, but his now living the high life.

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Clarkson with co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper. Picture: Alamy

All of Jeremy Clarkson's A-level results day tweets 2014 For his first entry, Clarkson tweeted: "If your A-level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz." 2015 "If your A level results aren't great, be cheered by the fact that I got a C and two Us. And I'm currently sitting in a villa in St Tropez," said Clarkson for his second A-level tweet.

Having poor A-levels hasn't stopped Clarkson living his dream life. Picture: Alamy

2016 Clarkson tweeted in 2016: "If your A level results are disappointing, don't worry. I got a C and two Us, and I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med." 2017 "If you didn't get the right A level results, don't worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and my chef is preparing truffles for breakfast," Clarkson tweeted. He later clarified that they were grated onto his egg. 2018 A slightly less braggy tweet came in 2018: "Don’t worry if your A level grades aren’t any good. I got a C and 2 Us. And I’m sitting here deciding which of my Range Rovers to use today." 2019

Jeremy Clarkson's tweet from 2019. Picture: Twitter

Jeremy Clarkson said in 2019 that he had rented a house for the summer. 2020 The pandemic may only have restricted Clarkson's exploits in 2020 to expanding his Cotswolds empire. "Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds," he tweeted. 2021 "I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley," he said in 2021. 2022 Clarkson tweeted in 2022:

Clarkson tweeted about his boat in 2022. Picture: Twitter