All of Jeremy Clarkson's A-level results day tweets since 2014
Presenter has been tweeting about his bad results as a teenager ever since he was still on Top Gear
In case you missed a tweet he has made every year since 2014, Jeremy Clarkson did not do very well in his A-levels, but his now living the high life.
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For more than a decade, the presenter has shared a supportive message on A-level results day that even if you did not get your desired grades, it is not the end of the world.
Clarkson was expelled from Repton School in Derbyshire for "drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself," and left with one C and two U grades for his A-levels.
But things have been going just a little better since then, as, after a stint in local journalism, he began a career as a motoring reporter and got his most famous role fronting Top Gear in 1988.
These days, he hosts Clarkson's Farm and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? while making the odd appearance on his old show The Grand Tour.
With A-level results day set to fall this Thursday, Clarkson's annual tweet is imminent. Here are all of his thoughts about failing his A-levels since 2014.
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All of Jeremy Clarkson's A-level results day tweets
2014
For his first entry, Clarkson tweeted: "If your A-level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."
2015
"If your A level results aren't great, be cheered by the fact that I got a C and two Us. And I'm currently sitting in a villa in St Tropez," said Clarkson for his second A-level tweet.
2016
Clarkson tweeted in 2016: "If your A level results are disappointing, don't worry. I got a C and two Us, and I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med."
2017
"If you didn't get the right A level results, don't worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and my chef is preparing truffles for breakfast," Clarkson tweeted. He later clarified that they were grated onto his egg.
2018
A slightly less braggy tweet came in 2018: "Don’t worry if your A level grades aren’t any good. I got a C and 2 Us. And I’m sitting here deciding which of my Range Rovers to use today."
2019
Jeremy Clarkson said in 2019 that he had rented a house for the summer.
2020
The pandemic may only have restricted Clarkson's exploits in 2020 to expanding his Cotswolds empire. "Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds," he tweeted.
2021
"I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley," he said in 2021.
2022
Clarkson tweeted in 2022:
2023
In 2023, Clarkson tweeted: "It’s not the end of the world if your A level results aren’t what you’d hoped for. I got a C and 2 Us and here I am today with my own brewery."
2024
It was a similar theme for 2024, with Clarkson tweeting: "Don’t worry if your A-level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub."
2025
And last year, Clarkson told followers: "If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden."