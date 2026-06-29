Jeremy Clarkson will return as the host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and its spin-off quiz show Millionaire Hot Seat, it has been announced.

His return comes after the star, 66, revealed he had been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer, which had been discovered early, in the most recent episodes of his reality show Clarkson’s Farm.

In a subsequent Sunday Times interview with The Sunday Times, the former Top Gear host confirmed a PSA test two months ago revealed no indication of cancer, and he is in remission.

Today, ITV revealed that its newest addition to the Millionaire franchise, Millionaire Hot Seat, has been recommissioned for a further 20 episodes following its debut earlier this year.

The quiz show sees contestants sit in a queue around the hot seat, which faces Jeremy, where they must answer questions to climb the money ladder.

If they get a question wrong, they are kicked out and the value of the top prize drops.