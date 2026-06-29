Jeremy Clarkson's TV return confirmed after cancer remission update
The star will return as host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and its spin-off quiz show Millionaire Hot Seat
Jeremy Clarkson will return as the host for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and its spin-off quiz show Millionaire Hot Seat, it has been announced.
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His return comes after the star, 66, revealed he had been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer, which had been discovered early, in the most recent episodes of his reality show Clarkson’s Farm.
In a subsequent Sunday Times interview with The Sunday Times, the former Top Gear host confirmed a PSA test two months ago revealed no indication of cancer, and he is in remission.
Today, ITV revealed that its newest addition to the Millionaire franchise, Millionaire Hot Seat, has been recommissioned for a further 20 episodes following its debut earlier this year.
The quiz show sees contestants sit in a queue around the hot seat, which faces Jeremy, where they must answer questions to climb the money ladder.
If they get a question wrong, they are kicked out and the value of the top prize drops.
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Clarkson will also return to host ITV’s flagship quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for a further 15 episodes.
A retired IT analyst became the seventh person to win the £1 million jackpot in the most recent series.
Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality and Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said: "The Millionaire brand continues to deliver for ITV audiences and Millionaire Hot Seat has brought an exciting new energy to the format.
"The combination of Jeremy Clarkson's hosting and the high-pressure gameplay has proved a winning formula, so we're delighted to be bringing both Millionaire Hot Seat and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back for more episodes."
Speaking about his cancer, Clarkson told the Sunday Times: "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man,.
"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."