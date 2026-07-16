Jeremy Corbyn offered advice to Sir Keir Starmer on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC Sir Keir Starmer must “reflect” after leaving Downing Street as he offered a piece of advice to the departing Prime Minister.

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Speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Labour leader also said he's “suspiciously optimistic” about his incoming replacement Andy Burnham. The former Manchester mayor is set to take over the party leadership at a special conference in London on Friday before entering Downing Street on Monday. Meanwhile, Sir Keir’s next move remains unknown. When asked what Sir Keir should do next, Mr Corbyn replied: “Reflect on pressures on a government. Reflect on the way in which our society has become more divided and reflect on the rise of the far right in our society, which are very— which is very, very dangerous. “And it needs a concerted effort to offer an economic alternative to cut the ground from under the far right.” Read more: Jeremy Corbyn warns Europe is heading down a '1930s-style' path as leaders prioritise arms over peace Read more: US military action will 'not bring democracy to Iran', says Jeremy Corbyn as he hits out at Government's response to war

Andy Burnham will enter Downing Street on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The MP for Islington North added that it is “fair” to say he is “suspiciously optimistic” about what the Government will look like under Mr Burnham. Mr Corbyn continued: “I hate seeing the levels of poverty in our society. I hate the way that the wars are getting worse in the world. “I raised this last week in the House, here we are spending billions more on arms, and there are wars all over the world. Russia, China, Europe, USA, all doing the same. “When history is written about this period of the 21st century, what they're going to say, that with environmental issues, human rights issues, economic inequality issues, what were all the world's major powers doing but spending more on weapons?” It comes amid reports that current Energy and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband is in the running to become Chancellor under Mr Burnham. Mr Corbyn said: “That would be interesting because Ed has around a bit occasionally, but basically is in favour of net zero, does get the whole environmental argument, which after all, he was the pilot of the original legislation under Gordon Brown, and well done him for that. “I think he would be very interesting, and it's very surprising that Andy Burnham appears to have been spooked by the media and by the financial experts. On this into not appointing him, which is not a good sign. We don't know for sure. We're all dealing here with rumours, aren't we?”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is standing down as Labour leader. Picture: Alamy