Jeremy Corbyn told LBC that governments must invest in fighting poverty rather than increasing defence spending.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Kemi Badenoch of prioritising 'warfare over welfare'. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Bell

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Kemi Badenoch of prioritising "warfare over welfare" and warned that European leaders risk repeating past mistakes that led to the conflicts that defined the 20th century.

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The Independent MP for Islington North called for greater restraint on defence spending. Picture: Getty

He went on: "Youth unemployment up 5%, housing needs absolutely desperate, and then Kemi Badenoch gets up in Parliament Wednesday and says we're spending too much on welfare, we need to spend more on warfare." "The former Labour leader stressed that he does not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while questioning whether Western governments were doing enough to secure peace. "I'm not unaware of what Russia has done in Ukraine, and I do not support Russia in Ukraine, but I want to see an end to that war because this war is being used as a motor to increase arms expenditure all across Europe," he said. "The consequences in every country are the same. Cuts in health, cuts in education, cuts in housing, rising poverty, and rising unemployment." Mr Corbyn argued that, as in Russia, the UK’s military spending now requires ordinary people to ultimately bear the cost.

Corbyn urged better international cooperation to support Ukraine four years on from the Russian invasion. Picture: Getty

"Exactly the same agenda is being followed in Russia and other countries, who are spending more on arms and less on the needs of their people," he said. The Independent MP hit out at Donald Trump's increasingly isolationist foreign policy, which he said is “threatening the rest of the world to gain its natural resources." In a time of increasing political uncertainty, Mr Corbyn emphasised the importance of prioritising investing in bodies which ensure international cooperation. "My question is, where's the investment in peace? Where's the investment in the UN? Where's the investment in overseas aid? Where's the investment in anti-poverty strategies in our own countries?" he said. Likening the climate to the pre-war conditions of the 20th century, Mr Corbyn added: "If you look at the history of Europe, pre-First World War, there was a long buildup of an arms race which culminated in the massacres of the Western Front.

'That's Trump's entire trajectory.'



Jeremy Corbyn accuses America of 'threatening the world' for its natural resources, and calls on Britain to wise up to it. pic.twitter.com/dXLHd3haxE — LBC (@LBC) June 12, 2026