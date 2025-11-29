The party’s launch has been rough to say the least, with a dispute between Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn resulting in a botched membership launch overshadowing any actual politics

Jeremy Corbyn speaking during the Your Party founding conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Zarah Sultana has refused to attend the opening day of the Your Party conference after she alleged members of left-wing groups were expelled from the event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The party's latest row erupted on Friday evening after it emerged members of the Socialist Workers Party had been told not to attend the conference. It comes after Jeremy Corbyn called for unity as he opened the inaugural Your Party conference Ms Sultana's spokesperson said: "Zarah met members outside the conference and condemned the recent expulsions. This witch hunt is indefensible. We must build a party that welcomes all socialists. She will not be entering the conference hall today." Read more: Another blow for Corbyn and Sultana as second MP quits crisis-stricken Your Party

Zarah Sultana MP arrives at the Your Party founding conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the start of a two-day conference in Liverpool, the former Labour leader said the nascent left-wing party had “a unique opportunity” to found “a socialist party of mass appeal” against a “triopoly of political thinking in Parliament”. The party’s launch has been rough to say the least, with a dispute between Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn resulting in a botched membership launch overshadowing any actual politics. Two other Independent MPs, Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed, withdrew from the party’s founding process, in part due to infighting. Speaking on Saturday, Mr Corbyn suggested nascent political parties could “learn from our problems, learn from our mistakes, learn from overreaching”. He added that, despite hosting rival events on Friday night, both he and Ms Sultana had exchanged supportive messages to be read out at those meetings. Despite this, he refused to refer to Ms Sultana as a “friend.”

Jeremy Corbyn has called for "unity" in Your Party. Picture: Alamy