The former Foreign Secretary warned the future of the alliance could be jeopardised by US threats to annex Greenland

By Chay Quinn

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told LBC that if Donald Trump makes good on his plans to annex Greenland it could spell the end of NATO.

Mr Hunt told LBC that the threats, which have resurfaced after the United States abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, would amount to "an enormous red line that would be be incredibly difficult for Europe to swallow.". Picture: Getty

On the British government's reaction to the operation, Tory grandee Hunt said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is "right to be careful". He told Andrew: "I think he's [Starmer] right to be careful. But there is a but here, I think you have to look at what is going on behind all of this. And I don't think anyone is sad to see the end of Maduro. I think most people's view, certainly my view, is good riddance. And was it against international law? Well, you can argue it both ways. "But the thing that is worrying is that, if this is Trump's attitude to his backyard, is Greenland next? And if Greenland comes next, that would probably be the end of NATO because that would be one NATO country annexing territory that belongs to another NATO country. "And the thing we've learned with Trump is you can never say that would never happen with this guy, because he loves surprising people."

On how the PM has chosen to back Denmark over the US when pressed on Greenland, Jeremy told LBC: "Yes and I think even people who are instinctively Atlanticist in the way that I am, for example, during my whole time as Foreign Secretary, we had the first Trump administration, and my number one priority was to keep the Americans in NATO and keep the Atlantic alliance together, but annexing a country that belongs to another NATO member is crossing an enormous red line that would be incredibly difficult for Europe to swallow. "And if I have a worry, Andrew, it is that the rather supine reaction we tend to get from European leaders when Donald Trump does something outrageous, might be encouraging him to think that Greenland is something that he could get away with. "I think that it really could spell the end of NATO. And I think that would be absolutely disastrous. So, if I was in Keir Starmer's shoes right now, I'd be saying, year one of Trump, the biggest achievement was to keep NATO together through that NATO Summit that we had in June, when Trump could easily have walked away, as he nearly did in 2018. Year two, we've got to make sure this Greenland thing, however far fetched it may seem, does not happen." After the threat reemerged following the appointment of a new US envoy to Greenland, Sir Keir reiterated that he believed the future of the territory is a question for Denmark alone. Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister told LBC's political editor Natasha Clark that the country stands with Denmark, adding that it is important we are "very clear about the future of Greenland".