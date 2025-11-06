Ex-Man City footballer Mr Barton is on trial accused of sending grossly offensive electric communications

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has told a court that being called a "bike nonce" online by ex-footballer Joey Barton left him "completely devastated" and unable to sleep. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has told a court that being called a "bike nonce" online by ex-footballer Joey Barton left him "completely devastated" and unable to sleep.

Mr Barton, 43, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of 12 counts of sending a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety. He denies the charges. The charges relate to posts the former Manchester City footballer made about Mr Vine, as well as female football commentators Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko. Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Vine told the court that the posts left him having "sleepless nights" and feeling "scared and upset".

The athlete-turned-podcaster has 2.7 million followers on X. The court heard that the row began on January 8, 2024 when the broadcaster responded to a post on X in which Mr Barton compared Ms Ward and Ms Aluko as the "Fred and Rose West of football commentary" after an FA Cup tie between Crystal Palace and Everton. Peter Wright KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Vine about why he became engaged in the conversation. Mr Vine told the court: "I thought it was very vicious to post their faces over two mass murderers of children. "I was looking for an explanation and said about a brain injury as a way of underlining my own feelings that he had crossed a line." From the witness box, the radio presenter told the court that Barton posted his address online prompting him to take advice about his security and made him "feel physically unsafe". He said: "I genuinely believe what Barton did made me physically unsafe. I took some advice about my security. I varied my movements. I didn't want to communicate the dangers [to my daughters]. "Because of this cloud of filth Barton had released I had to explain to them. I can only summarise by saying I believe these messages put me in physical danger."

Barton said his comments were intended as a critique of the quality of Eni Aluko's (pictured) analysis. Picture: Alamy

Barton told the court the coverage of Aluko and Lucy Ward (pictured) was 'full of soundbites'. Picture: Getty

Simon Csoka KC, defending, said: "Are you genuinely raising concern about Mr Barton having a head injury or are you taking the mick?" Mr Vine responded: "I'm raising it by giving it that level of insight, which is kind of the thing on social media." Jurors have been told that in June 2024, Mr Barton paid Mr Vine £75,000 in damages for defamation and harassment after settling civil action. Later on Wednesday, Mr Barton accepted his posts caused anxiety and distress to "the girls and Jeremy" but had not intended to.