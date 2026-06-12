Just months after being sacked, Jenas's wife announced the couple had split up after 16 years together

The former Tottenham midfielder was dismissed from his punditry and presenting roles in August 2024 after messages he sent to two women came to light. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jermaine Jenas said he has been “punished heavily” following complaints about workplace conduct, which led to him being sacked as a pundit.

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The former Tottenham and England midfielder was dismissed from his roles on Match of the Day and The One Show in August 2024 after messages he sent to two women came to light. The 43-year-old had also been a regular pundit on sports programmes and radio. Then, just months after his sacking, his wife, Ellie Penfold, announced the couple had split up after 16 years together. Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday for his first TV interview since being sacked, Jenas said it had been a “tough two-year period”. Read more: Ariana Grande slams 'barbaric' White House clip featuring her song Read more: Game of Thrones star joins Peaky Blinders spin-off series

Jermaine Jenas pictured with his then-wife, Ellie Penfold, during Wimbledon 2023. Picture: Getty

He said: “I’ve lost everything essentially – my job, my family, everything was taken away from me. "It’s not for me to decide the punishment, but that’s what happens. “But my feelings aside, I was thinking about my children, I was thinking about Ellie and what I put her through. "It was hard for me, and it has been hard for them, and it continues to be hard for them, and I think that that’s where I had to put most of my attention at that particular time to try and do what I could to protect them.” Jenas was sacked by the BBC nearly two years ago after claims he sent unsolicited texts to a female staff member on The One Show, which he co-presented with Alex Jones between 2020 and 2024. It was later reported that multiple women had come forward with allegations he sent explicit messages to colleagues.

Jenas co-presented BBC's The One Show with Alex Jones between 2020 and 2024. Picture: Alamy

Asked if he apologised to the women he sent messages to, he said: “I’ve always apologised. “I’ve always apologised to everybody that was involved in it, whether it was the women who I was messaging and that was messaging me. “In terms of being able to sit in front of them, I wasn’t given the opportunity to sit in front of anybody and really apologise to anybody, and that’s fine, there is a duty of care around the whole situation. “I was in a position of power in my role, in my job, and it was something that I shouldn’t have been doing, but also this was a marital thing. "And more than anything, I needed to apologise to my wife over everything.” Asked why he was appearing on the show, he said: “I’m here because this is a learning curve in my life.

The 43-year-old had also been a regular pundit on sports programmes and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live. Picture: Alamy