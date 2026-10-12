Former Arsenal player Jermaine Pennant has been spared a driving ban after he admitted driving without insurance to pick up his partner, who had broken her foot.

The 43-year-old ex-winger was handed a six-month conditional discharge after a judge found he had special reasons as to why he should not be disqualified.

Pennant was pulled over by the police and body-worn camera footage appeared to show him purchasing insurance on his phone in the car, Highbury Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

It comes more than 20 years after he served a one-month prison sentence for a drink-driving conviction.

The then 22-year-old became the first Premier League footballer to play a match wearing an electronic tag when he appeared for Birmingham City 48 hours after his release.

Police clocked Pennant driving his Audi A5 S Line without insurance on the A406 eastbound on September 2 last year, the court previously heard.

He told district judge Vanessa Lloyd on Monday that his cover had expired the day before.

Pennant said he had been shopping around for a new policy when his partner, who had injured her foot, called to ask him to drive her home.

He said: “The next day, her foot was swelled to the point where we had to take her to hospital, and they said, ‘Yes, you’ve broken your foot and three toes’.”

The former Liverpool FC footballer said he had purchased one-day insurance 10 minutes before being pulled over but had not realised it would not take effect immediately.

Prosecutor Deborah Kol put to Pennant that body-worn footage appeared to show him purchasing the insurance in the car, but he insisted he had been trying to open the insurance app to show officers he had cover.

“I wasn’t purchasing anything. I was trying to get the insurance up, that’s what I was trying to get up to show,” he added.

Pennant, who had previously denied the offence, said he changed his plea once the insurance company explained to him the policy did not activate immediately.

He told the court he had “messed up by 10 minutes” but understood that “rules are rules”.

Judge Lloyd said Pennant would not have points added to his driving licence on the basis that he was “misled” by his insurance app and that he believed the policy would take effect immediately.