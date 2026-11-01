Government officials were scrambled on Sunday after a second round of unauthorised drone activity around Jersey Airport overnight saw more flights cancelled.

Flights from Heathrow, Southampton and Gatwick were cancelled on Saturday night after airport staff said there was disruption to inbound flights due to “drone activity in the vicinity of the airfield.”

It came after three flights were diverted back to the UK because of drones flying in the airport's restricted airspace on Friday evening.

In an update on Sunday, police said government officials and operational partners met today to review the response.

The force added in a statement: "The safety of passengers, aircrew and the public remains our overriding priority. All relevant agencies continue to work closely together, and discussions are under way with UK counterparts and specialist agencies about what further support and capability may be available.

"Officials are also working together on the arrangements for this evening, including measures to reduce the risk of further disruption and minimise the impact on passengers should there be any further drone activity.

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