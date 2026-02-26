It comes as concerns were raised about delays to getting such laws on the statute books.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A law allowing terminally ill adults to make the choice over whether to end their own lives has been approved in Jersey.

A second part of the British Isles has voted through legislation to legalise assisted dying, but concerns have been raised about delays to getting such laws on the statute books. Jersey's States Assembly passed its draft Assisted Dying Law on Thursday and the legislation will now go for royal assent so it can formally become law on the island. The move follows the passage of legislation in the Isle of Man, where the Tynwald became the first parliament in the British Isles to agree a framework for assisted dying in March last year. Supporters of a law change have raised concerns at the almost year-long wait for the Isle of Man Bill to be granted royal assent. As Crown Dependencies, for primary legislation on the Isle of Man and Jersey to get royal assent and therefore formally become law, the Lord Chancellor – currently David Lammy – is required to make a recommendation that it should do so.

Analysis by the Press Association has shown the process to get assisted dying on the Isle of Man’s statute book has taken almost four times longer than other Bills on the island. After 338 days, the UK Ministry of Justice is yet to process the legislation for royal assent. A freedom of information request by PA shows that since the start of 2020, the Ministry of Justice took an average of 88 days to process Isle of Man legislation. After the Assisted Dying Bill, the next-slowest scrutiny process was in 2021, when the Lord Chancellor received the Climate Change Bill 194 days before clearing it. During debate on Wednesday, Jersey’s attorney general Matthew Jowitt said he would be “astonished” if the assisted dying draft law was not given royal assent should it clear his island’s parliament. After the Isle of Man delay was raised, he told the States Assembly: “If it didn’t, we would be facing a constitutional difficulty of some magnitude.” He described the “constitutional relationship” Jersey has as a Crown Dependency as “something of a ballet, and it requires all of us to avoid stepping on each other’s toes”. Jersey’s parliament voted in May 2024 in favour of drawing up laws for an assisted dying service. On Thursday, after three days of debate, the law was approved – with 32 States Assembly members voting in favour and 16 against.

