A beach in Jersey has been closed after a large shark was sighted swimming around in the Channel.

Local reports said the dark grey shark, roughly 10-12ft in length, was seen off St Ouen's Bay just before 11am on Saturday morning.

The animal reportedly entered the bay from the west and then headed south, about 40m from the edge of the water.

So far, it is not clear what type of shark it was.

Following the worrying sighting, a red flag was raised, and people were not allowed in the water for an hour across the whole bay until an inspection took place.

Following checks, the bay re-opened roughly an hour later.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, sitting between England and France.