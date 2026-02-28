Helen, who calls in from Jerusalem, gives Matthew Wright a feel for what it's like on the ground.

Caller Helen tells Matthew Wright that she heard aircraft overhead at around 7am local time, with first alerts received at 8am.

She tells Matthew that the rockets have 'never sounded so near' and shares that citizens are getting alerts 'every few minutes'

Helen shares that most Israeli's were 'expecting' strikes to occur, but admits that she thought Trump's threats were a 'big bluff'.

Whilst in conversation with Matthew, Helen interrupts to share the critical alert sent to her phone in that moment. The alert read, "Critical alert, rocket fire in your area. Missiles fired, enter the protected area".

This comes after Israel and the United States have launch 'coordinated' strikes on Iran.