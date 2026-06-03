The MP for Lowestoft is taking the world's richest man's company to the High Court over the fake images

Labour MP Jess Asato has said she is suing Elon Musk’s xAI over the design of its Grok chatbot tool after it was used to create fake images of her in a bikini. Picture: Alamy/UK Parliament

By Chay Quinn

Labour MP Jess Asato has said she is suing Elon Musk’s xAI over the design of its Grok chatbot tool after it was used to create fake images of her in a bikini.

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The Lowestoft MP said she filed a claim at the High Court on Wednesday in a bid to seek accountability for the design choices that allowed Grok to create such images. The MP is seeking damages but she also wants to set a precedent for companies to be liable for the design of AI systems and create “better guardrails” for tech companies in future. Ms Asato told the Press Association: “Me going public is so that we can invite people who may have been victims of AI photo manipulation on Grok to come forward and to seek legal help … to give people a sort of sense that they’re not alone when this happens.” Read More: Elon Musk’s Grok blasted for 'sickening' racist rants in 'vulgar' X trend Read More: UK regulator launches investigation into Grok after chatbot creates sexualised deepfakes of children

The Lowestoft MP said she filed a claim at the High Court on Wednesday in a bid to seek accountability for the design choices that allowed Grok to create such images. Picture: Getty

She added: “Nobody would be able to walk up to me in the street and strip me and put me in a bikini, and I don’t see why anybody should be able to do that to me online, because the feeling, while it is not quite the same, is very similar. “It is like somebody has digitally stripped me without my consent.” It comes after a backlash earlier this year over how the artificial intelligence tool Grok was being used to create false sexualised images. Ms Asato was targeted in January after speaking up, she says, and spoke in the Commons at the time about how Grok had been used to create fake images of her in a bikini. Amid the backlash, xAI said users would no longer be able to use the tool to generate sexualised images of real people. And it has since become illegal to create or request a non-consensual deepfake image of an adult in the UK. But Ms Asato said her claim was about seeking redress for “the harms that were created while Grok was creating harms”.

Ms Asato has brought the action at the UK High Court. Picture: Getty