Jess Carter of England waves to the fans at Euro 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A 60-year-old man who posted a series of racist and abusive messages about England star Jess Carter online has avoided jail.

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Nigel Dewale, 60, was today handed a suspended sentence after posting the sick messages during Euro 2025 last summer from his TikTok account under the username Bogeyman. The Lancashire resident was “sitting at home in drink” when he responded to a news article about police investigating online racial abuse earlier received by Carter following England’s matches against France and Sweden at the tournament. He wrote: “Women’s football is diabolical. Should not be on national TV. Read more: Lionesses star Jess Carter ‘didn’t want to leave hotel’ after racist abuse at Euro 2025 Read more: Man, 60, admits sending abusive messages to England Lioness Jess Carter

Jess Carter of England arrives at Ashton Gate Stadium. Picture: Alamy

“Brownies are racist murders (sic), fiddlers and groomers. End ov (sic).” He went on: “Racist card again. Always brownies faking. “This women’s football should not be on TV. Waste of airtime.” The messages were later traced to Dewale, who was arrested and charged. On Wednesday, he was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court to six weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months. He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a grossly offensive message via a public communications network. Carter, 28, who plays for US team Gotham FC, was part of the Lionesses squad that went on to successfully defend their title at the tournament in Switzerland. Speaking about the abuse earlier this year, Carter said she “didn’t want to leave her hotel room” because of the vile messages. She said: “It was the first time where I lacked in confidence on the pitch. I didn’t want to leave the hotel in case the people who were saying those things were going to be in Switzerland with us. “It was quite a scary time and it was just really sad. It kind of totally devalues you as a human being.