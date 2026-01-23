Defender Jess Carter has revealed she did not want to leave her hotel room during England’s victorious Euro 2025 campaign after being targeted with online racist abuse.

The 28-year-old Lioness played her part as Sarina Wiegman’s side retained their European title in Switzerland last summer, but did so having to deal with vile attacks which prompted her to step back from social media.

Carter said: “It was the first time where I lacked in confidence on the pitch. I didn’t want to leave the hotel in case the people who were saying those things were going to be in Switzerland with us.

“It was quite a scary time and it was just really sad. It kind of totally devalues you as a human being.

“I do not mind if people don’t like the way I play football, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But when you start attacking them as human beings and [for] what they look like, it’s a really sad thing to do.”

