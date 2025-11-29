Alex was the first celebrity axed after the public vote

Jesa Glynne and Alex Scott. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Jess Glynne has revealed the devastating reason she was unable to meet partner Alex Scott after the retired footballer was booted out of the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old hugged her campmates who cheered her name when it was announced that she had received the fewest votes and was sent home. During her two weeks in the camp, Scott skydived from 12,000 feet and waded through offal. Usually, a celeb leaving the jungle is greeted by a partner or family member, but Scott’s girlfriend Jess Glynne was nowhere to be seen.

Jess Glynne has revealed why she was unable to meet Alex Scott in the jungle. Picture: Jess Glynne

Now, the singer has revealed she was unable to attend the show due to her mother suffering a life-threatening stroke. Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Jess wrote: “I know people will wonder why I wasn’t there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal. “Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a stroke and needed urgent brain surgery. “It’s been a really serious, life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home,” Jess penned. She concluded: “Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most. “I can’t wait to have her back by my side.” "My jungle experience has been a whole lot more than what I expected it to be," Scott said on Friday's episode of the reality show.

Former footballer Alex Scott (pictured) has become the first star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after emotional farewell speeches around the campfire. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV