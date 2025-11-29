Jess Glynne reveals heartbreaking reason she was unable to meet Alex Scott after star was voted off I'm A Celeb
Alex was the first celebrity axed after the public vote
Jess Glynne has revealed the devastating reason she was unable to meet partner Alex Scott after the retired footballer was booted out of the I’m A Celeb jungle.
Listen to this article
The 41-year-old hugged her campmates who cheered her name when it was announced that she had received the fewest votes and was sent home.
During her two weeks in the camp, Scott skydived from 12,000 feet and waded through offal.
Usually, a celeb leaving the jungle is greeted by a partner or family member, but Scott’s girlfriend Jess Glynne was nowhere to be seen.
Now, the singer has revealed she was unable to attend the show due to her mother suffering a life-threatening stroke.
Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Jess wrote: “I know people will wonder why I wasn’t there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal.
“Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a stroke and needed urgent brain surgery.
“It’s been a really serious, life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home,” Jess penned.
She concluded: “Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most.
“I can’t wait to have her back by my side.”
"My jungle experience has been a whole lot more than what I expected it to be," Scott said on Friday's episode of the reality show.
"It's been really special to connect with a group of people that have allowed me to just be me."
Scott was up for eviction alongside TV personality Jack Osbourne, social media star Angryginge, rapper Aitch, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, and comedian Ruby Wax.
She and Brook, who bonded during their time on the show, were the final two up for eviction.
It came after emotional farewell speeches at the camp, when Kemp said the competition is the best thing he has done for years.
"The older I've got, the harder I find it to make new friends," Kemp said.
"But what I think we have done and what we've created, is not just a friendship, but it's a special bond that's the most important for me that we did it together.
"It's the best thing that I've done for years."