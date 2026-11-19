By Chay Quinn

Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has called for a specific law making it illegal to advertise another person for sex online, after four men were found guilty of sexually abusing Joanne Young.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joanne Young (front), who has waived her right to anonymity, was drugged and advertised for sex online by her ex-husband, Philip Young. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Asked by Andrew Marr whether there should be a specific offence of advertising another person for sex online, Ms Phillips said: “Of course it should be illegal.” She warned that sexual exploitation of adults was taking place across the internet with “very, very little regulation on the safety or the certainty of consent”. Over 13 years, Young drugged and raped his wife and invited other men through websites and apps to have sex with her without her knowledge. Ms Phillips called for the websites referenced in the case to be asked whether they could guarantee that similar abuse was not taking place on their platforms.

She also said pornography websites should be asked whether consent had been obtained from everyone appearing in videos hosted on their sites. “We need better online safety laws about protecting children, protecting women,” she said. Ms Phillips described Mrs Young as a “remarkable woman” and said her courage could encourage other women to report abuse. “She is an amazing woman who will have enabled other women to see her strength and to push them to feel that they can finally take the sort of step to reporting any abuses that may have happened to them,” she said.

Jess Phillips has called for a law change to protect women from being advertised for sex online. Picture: Rich Dyson/Alamy

“She has now all the power in a situation where she was powerless, completely powerless and controlled.” Asked whether cases like Mrs Young’s were more widespread than people realised, Ms Phillips said: “It definitely is.” She warned that perpetrators could find each other on websites that were easily accessible to the public. “These cases are going to continue to come around,” she said.