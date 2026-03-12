Figures recorded by Femicide Census in past 12 months indicate highest rate of matricide in 16 years

Jess Phillips is due to read out the names of all 108 women killed by men in the UK over the last year on Thursday. Picture: House of Commons

By Georgia Rowe

The names of 19 women believed to have been killed by their sons in the past year were read aloud in Parliament on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the 11th year running, Labour MP Jess Phillips read out the names of 108 women killed in the UK by a man – or where a man has been charged – over the past 12 months. It comes as new research, led by the Femicide Census sister project Counting Dead Women, showed that almost one in five women killed by men since last International Women’s Day were suspected victims of matricide. The figure marks the highest matricide rate recorded in 16 years of Femicide Census data. As with previous years, Phillips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley, had to request special permission to exceed the usual speaking limit in the parliamentary debate, as reading the names alone takes longer than the five minutes normally allocated to MPs. Read more: Police officer charged with rape of girl and sexual assault of another Read more: Man arrested and murder inquiry launched in Northern Ireland after woman in her 20s found dead

Today during the International Women’s Day parliamentary debate @jessphillips will read the names of women killed since IWD 2025 where the suspect is male.

We sent her the ‘final’ version of the list last night. This morning, we’ve had to add 2 women.

There is never a final list — CountingDeadWomen (@CountDeadWomen) March 12, 2026

The reading came just months after the government published its Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy in December. The plan sets out proposals to tackle harmful behaviours among boys, teach pupils about healthy relationships and the impact of pornography, and better equip teachers to intervene early. Women’s organisations welcomed the strategy as a milestone but warned it falls far short of the funding needed to meet the government’s ambition of halving violence against women and girls within a decade. In a statement following the strategy’s publication, the Femicide Census noted that the government had, for the first time, used the term “femicide” — the killing of women and girls — within its national strategy. However, the group argued that the strategy appeared to treat intimate-partner and family-perpetrated killings of women, domestic homicide, as separate from the concept of femicide, rather than part of it.

The reading comes just less than two weeks after the fifth anniversary of Sarah Everard's murder. Picture: Alamy