Ms Phillips said: "There are some groups in society that have really advanced in the last 40 years through progressive politics hard-won by Labour people who were in that room."

Jess Phillips served as a minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls until earlier this year. Picture: LBC

By Issy Clarke

Jess Phillips has called on the Prime Minister to offer 'some hope for women' as she hit out at Andy Burnham's "rose-tinted" nostalgia for the 1980s.

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The MP for Birmingham Yardley told Andrew Marr that Prime Minister's "nostalgia patter" for the 1980s could be a bit "rose-tinted, especially for those of us with wombs". In his speech at the Labour Party conference, Andy Burnham pledged to "break with the direction of the past 40 years and put Britain on a new path" and to restore traditional Labour values. But Ms Phillips, who served as a minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls until earlier this year, told Andrew: "There are some groups in society that have really advanced in the last 40 years through progressive politics hard-won by Labour people who were in that room. She added she would like to see "just a little nod to the fact that nostalgia sometimes can be a bit rose-tinted, especially for those of us with wombs." Read more: Andy Burnham vows to end pensions triple lock to pay for free social care Read more: Burnham's speech was delivered by a leader who believes in himself - and more importantly, the rest of us too, writes Andrew Marr

Mr Burnham faced criticism earlier this year for being too "blokey" after posting a string of social media videos about his love of football and the pub. . Picture: Alamy

She said several of announcements made by Mr Burnham were "good for women", such as plans to replace the social care system with a free-at-the-point of use National Care Service and unleash a council house-building revolution. However, Ms Phillips said she would have liked to see the PM more explicitly offer "hope for her". "The vast majority, which makes up 5% of the entire workforce, of those who work in social care are women," she told Andrew. "But also as a woman who cares for her elderly father myself, actually the effect on the life of women giving out free labour in the country. I just would like to have heard that quite a lot more explicitly." Burnham faced criticism earlier this year for being too "blokey" after posting a string of social media videos about his love of football and the pub.

Ms Phillips said the Prime Minister had "afforded the party an opening in conversation and an opportunity to trust.". Picture: Alamy