By Flaminia Luck

Jess Phillips has told LBC even female teachers are being targeted in schools as the governmentn publishes its long-awaited strategy on tackling violence against women and girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Safeguarding Minister told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that children as young as 11 could be referred to anti-misogyny courses if they display problem behaviour. Such behaviour includes acts like sharing intimate images, the MP for Birmingham Yardley confirmed. Teachers will also be given specialist training to talk to pupils about issues such as consent and children who show harm towards parents, siblings or in relationships will be signed up to behaviour change programmes. A new helpline will also be set up for teenagers to get help over concerns for their own behaviour in relationships. Read more: Misogyny lessons for young boys in push to stamp out violence against women and girls

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to St Mary Magdalene school in London, to meet with young people to discuss issues surrounding violence against women and girls. Picture: PA

Ms Phillips told Ferrari: "I go into schools and most constituency MPs across the country will be going into schools and actually the teaching unions came out, I think around nine months to say that the growing levels of misogyny that they were seeing, both targeted at girls in their schools, but also at teachers, female teachers. "Look, I'm not going to teach teachers how to suck eggs. They know what and they're already telling us what they can see." She likened the early intervention to how governments similarly tackle terrorism or knife crime. "If there was any concerns around things like knife crime, them growing up in Birmingham or if they were showing extremist views. "The government provides schemes for teachers, whether that's the prevent programme, whether that's things to do with reducing knife crime incidents. "There were schemes for those people to be sent on and they haven't existed for this particular crime site."

Sir Keir said: "Every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships. "But too often toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged. "This Government is stepping in sooner - backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear - to stop harm before it starts. "This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation, and one this Government will deliver."

Dame Nicole also said overburdened schools are not being equipped with the infrastructure they need to safeguard child victims of domestic abuse. Picture: Alamy

Measures already announced as part of the cross-government strategy have also included introducing specialist rape and sexual offences investigators to every police force, better support for survivors in the NHS and a £19 million funding boost for councils to provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors. The latest measures for educating children is backed by a £20 million package, with £16 million invested by the Government, which is working with philanthropists on an innovation fund. Responding to the announcements made for the strategy so far, domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Nicole Jacobs, said the commitments "do not go far enough" to see the number of people experiencing abuse start to fall. She added: "Today's strategy rightly recognises the scale of this challenge and the need to address the misogynistic attitudes that underpin it, but the level of investment to achieve this falls seriously short." Dame Nicole also said overburdened schools are not being equipped with the infrastructure they need to safeguard child victims of domestic abuse. Schools to take part in the teacher training pilot will be chosen next year, while ministers aim for all secondary schools to teach healthy relationship sessions by the end of this Parliament. It comes as Department for Education-commissioned research found 70% of secondary school teachers surveyed said their school had actively dealt with sexual violence and/or harassment between children.