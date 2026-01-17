Jess's Rule urges GPs to think again when it comes to patients who have had three appointments with no diagnosis, or if symptoms have worsened

Posters advertising Jess’s Rule have been distributed to all 6,170 GP practices in England. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Jess’s Rule, a system which calls for family doctors to think again if a patient has had three appointments for their symptoms with no diagnosis, will be advertised in all GP practices across England from this week.

The rule is named after 27-year-old Jessica Brady, who contacted her surgery 20 times before she passed away in 2020. It was rolled out in September to prevent avoidable deaths and help medics avoid missing serious illnesses such as cancer. Jess's Rule urges GPs to think again when it comes to patients who have had three appointments with no diagnosis, or if symptoms have worsened. They are encouraged to consider a second opinion, see patients face-to-face for physical examinations, or order more tests. Read More: Concerns over 'ridiculous' compensation for unethical research victims - including kids infected with HIV and hepatitis

Every penny, so carefully raised, is spent with the utmost care and consideration.

Sending love and gratitude to all our followers, supporters, and fundraisers. 3/3🧵 pic.twitter.com/BXKk8bmfyk — Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust (@BradyCEDARTrust) December 31, 2025

Ms Brady's mother Andrea Brady, said the charity set up in her daughter's name has been "heartened" by the response from primary care to the "three strikes and rethink" approach. Posters advertising Jess's Rule have been distributed to all 6,170 GP practices in England. Their display will boost patient safety by urging family doctors to challenge initial assumptions, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Every patient deserves to be heard, and every serious illness deserves to be caught early. Jess's Rule makes that possible - reminding clinicians to take a fresh look when symptoms persist, and empowering patients to speak up about their care. "This is a fitting tribute to Jessica Brady and the tireless campaigning of her parents. Their determination to turn tragedy into lasting change will help protect patients and save lives for years to come." The posters were co-designed by DHSC, NHS England and Jess's parents Andrea and Simon Brady. GP surgeries will also receive a letter from Mr Streeting and NHS England's national medical director Dr Claire Fuller to stress the importance of Jess's Rule.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting meeting NHS staff in Croydon, south London on Thursday. Picture: Alamy