Guests, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham and former first lady Dr. Jill Biden attend a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton were among those to gather in Chicago on Friday evening to pay tribute to the late civil rights icon Jesse Jackson.

Hundreds gathered for a memorial to the activist and two-time presidential candidate, who died at the age of 84 in February. Barack Obama was the first of the former presidents to speak, paying tribute to a man who “stepped forward again and again and again” to fight for racial and class justice. The Democrat said: “He was a born leader, an athlete, a talker, he knew how to talk, a star quarterback, student body president. Read more: Jesse Jackson showed what courage looks like. Will we? Read more: Obama leads tributes to 'true giant' Jesse Jackson as civil rights leader dies aged 84

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Peoples Celebration of Life and Homegoing Services. Picture: Getty

"He could have succeeded within the confines that were determined for him and had a successful life. “But he instinctively understood that individual success meant nothing unless everybody was free". "So he became inspired by the bus boycotts in Montgomery, led seven black students into the whites-only library, sitting down and getting arrested for reading. Think about that. "The library closed but then it reopened and when it did it was open to everyone.”

Jesse Jackson announces his candidacy for the Democratic Presidential nomination. Picture: Getty

On how Jackson’s activism affected his own life, Obama added: “Because of that path that he had laid, because of his courage, his audacity that two decades later a young Black senator from Chicago’s South Side would even be taken seriously as a candidate for the presidential nomination.” Jackson was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and rose to prominence in the civil rights era, participating in demonstrations alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. His activism spanned decades, including two runs for the Democratic presidential nomination, in 1984 and 1988.

Equality Activist Jesse Jackson. Picture: Getty