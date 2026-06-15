Kenneth Lingard, the grandfather of former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard, arriving at Liverpool Crown Cour last year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The grandfather of former England and Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard has died while awaiting a retrial for alleged child sex offences.

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Kenneth Lingard, 87, stood trial at Liverpool Crown Court last year, accused of sexually abusing a girl from the age of five. He was cleared of two counts of indecent assault by the jury, but verdicts could not be reached on the remaining 15 counts, it can now be reported. At a hearing on Monday, Benjamin Aina KC, prosecuting, said: "On June 10 this year, Kenneth Lingard passed away and a death certificate has been produced." Read more: Shocking moment model, 21, hurled to her death from bridge after workers forget to attach bungee cord Read more: Mother of boy, 14, who died in online challenge 'delighted' with social media ban - but says parents need more details

The former Manchester United and England player Jesse Lingard flew to the UK from South Korea, where he was playing for FC Seoul, to give evidence in his grandfather’s defence last April. Picture: Alamy

Lingard, of Northway, Warrington, had been due to face a retrial in May, but it was rescheduled for a date next year after the court heard he was in hospital. The first trial heard the historic allegations about the pensioner were reported to police by the complainant in November 2022, following the release of a documentary in which Jesse spoke about his grandfather’s positive influence on his career. The former Manchester United and England player flew to the UK from South Korea, where he was playing for FC Seoul, to give evidence in his grandfather’s defence last April.

Kenneth Lingard passed away this month. Picture: Alamy