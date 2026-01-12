Buckley picked up the prize for her turn as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Irish star Jessie Buckley was named best actress in a drama and Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty continued Adolescence’s winning streak through awards season as they all secured gongs at the Golden Globes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Buckley picked up the prize for her turn as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the big-screen adaptation of Hamnet. “This is not a normal feeling or situation to be in,” she said, as she collected the award. Read more: Beckham feud timeline as 'David and Victoria can only contact Brooklyn through lawyers' Read more: Family of EastEnders actor Derek Martin share tribute after his death aged 92

Cooper gave a nod to his beloved football team Liverpool as he collected the gong. Picture: Getty

The film, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book about the death of Shakespeare’s son, which inspired him to write Hamlet, was also named best motion picture drama, while One Battle After Another was named best motion picture comedy/musical. Graham was named best actor in a TV mini series while Cooper was named best supporting actor and Doherty was named best supporting actress. The Netflix show, about a teenage boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, also won the prize for limited series, anthology series or television motion picture. Speaking on stage, co-creator Jack Thorne said: "Some think our show is about how we should be frightened of young people. It’s not. "It’s about the filth and the debris we have laid in their path." After thanking the young cast, he said: "You are proof the world can be better." He added: "Removing hate is our generation’s responsibility. “It requires thought from the top down. The possibility seems remote now, but hope is a beautiful thing.” The show won the same four prizes at the Critics’ Choice awards last week and has also won a string of Emmys. Graham appeared to read notes off the palm of his hand as he collected his acting gong, saying: “I’d just like to say a massive congratulations to all the nominees in the category.

Graham was named best actor in a TV mini series while Cooper was named best supporting actor and Doherty was named best supporting actress. Picture: Getty

He also thanked his producer wife Hannah Walters, adding: “I’ve said it before, but you’ve saved my life. You saved my life. And to my two beautiful children, Grace and Alfie, I love you to the moon and back forever. “My dad, my pops, my hero, and I would just like to dedicate this particular award to my mum and all my friends and family, you all know exactly who you are, and without you, none of this is possible.” He was momentarily distracted when he spotted rapper and actress Queen Latifah in the audience and said “Queen Latifah, wow,” and bowed, before continuing: “God bless and in the words of Bob Marley, One Love.” Cooper gave a nod to his beloved football team Liverpool as he collected the gong. He said: “Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.” He added: “What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it. “But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. He wrapped up the speech by saying: “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone.” The closing line is a reference to the anthem of Liverpool Football Club. Teyana Taylor was the first winner of the night, scoring the best supporting actress in a drama film for her role as a revolutionary in One Battle After Another.

Chalamet, 30, continued his pursuit of greatness by beating stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney to the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for table tennis caper Marty Supreme. Picture: Getty