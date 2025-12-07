"I've learnt to know that life is not promised in the way that we might want it to be," the singer said

Jessie J performs at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

By Ella Bennett

Jessie J reflected on her challenging year in a moving speech at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Earlier this year, Jessie J performed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard just after she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. Live at Wembley Stadium, she proudly declared she was about to take a break from work to "beat breast cancer". Now, six months on, Jessie closed out the year with the UK's biggest Christmas party held at The O2 Arena in front of 16,000 people. She kicked off her set with her iconic 2014 track 'Bang Bang', before going on to deliver the most energetic renditions of 'Domino', 'H.A.P.P.Y' and 'Price Tag'.

Jessie J performed to 16,000 people at The O2 Arena. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

She began her performance saying, "this is the perfect way to end the year, I am so happy to be here," and before performing her final track of the night, she thanked Capital and said: "A lot of this stuff is smoke and mirrors, what really matters is who we are, behind the camera, and what we do in our lives when we wake up in the day. "And before I sing this song I just want to remind everyone, because I've learnt a lot this year, I've learnt to slow down and be more present, I've learnt to live more in the moment and I've learnt to know that life is not promised in the way that we might want it to be."

Jessie J at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK