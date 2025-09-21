The singer posted on Instagram, saying she needs a break from “anti-social” London. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Price Tag singer posted on Instagram, saying she needs a break from “anti-social” London, and is eager to return to her “community” in Los Angeles ahead of further breast cancer surgery.

The 37-year-old was recently forced to postpone her October tour after finding out she needed further surgery, following her mastectomy in June. The remarks came as the singer made her TV return with a Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday. The performance of her new track, Living My Best Life was the first since her surgery. Posting on her Instagram story, Jessie J wrote: "I forgot how anti-social London is, I've been back for 10 months and it really is so distant and an isolating place to maintain a social life. "Man, I miss LA and my community of people there. Might just book a flight and go before my surgery. I need some [battery emoji]".

Jessie J has been frank with her followers throughout her breast cancer process. Picture: @jessiej on Instagram

The singer underwent the mastectomy in June, with the singer sharing the news of her early-stage diagnosis on social media earlier this year. In an Instagram video, she said: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'. It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music." In early August, Jessie revealed she had returned to hospital following her surgery for an infection after fluid on her lungs took hold. From her hospital bed, the mum-of-one shared a selfie to her 14.2million followers and explained the experience the "most mentally challenging time".

