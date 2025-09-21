Jessie J reveals struggles ahead of further breast cancer surgery
The Price Tag singer posted on Instagram, saying she needs a break from “anti-social” London, and is eager to return to her “community” in Los Angeles ahead of further breast cancer surgery.
Listen to this article
The 37-year-old was recently forced to postpone her October tour after finding out she needed further surgery, following her mastectomy in June.
The remarks came as the singer made her TV return with a Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday. The performance of her new track, Living My Best Life was the first since her surgery.
Posting on her Instagram story, Jessie J wrote: “I forgot how anti-social London is, I’ve been back for 10 months and it really is so distant and an isolating place to maintain a social life.
“Man, I miss LA and my community of people there. Might just book a flight and go before my surgery. I need some [battery emoji]”.
The singer underwent the mastectomy in June, with the singer sharing the news of her early-stage diagnosis on social media earlier this year.
In an Instagram video, she said: “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early'.
It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."
In early August, Jessie revealed she had returned to hospital following her surgery for an infection after fluid on her lungs took hold. From her hospital bed, the mum-of-one shared a selfie to her 14.2million followers and explained the experience the "most mentally challenging time".
She was due to take to the stage for her autumn 2025 tour following the procedure, but announced in August that potential further surgery meant the concerts would have to be rescheduled for the following spring.
“Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year,” Jessie said.
"This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”
Her US dates have been cancelled entirely.
Despite the singer’s health complications, Jessie is still set to release her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time on November 28.