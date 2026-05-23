Jessie J says she "sobbed for hours" upon hearing she was now cancer free, just 11 months after her initial diagnosis.

In June 2025, the singer revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be stepping back from music in order to treat the disease.

The Price Tag singer had surgery later that month, but ended up rescheduling and cancelling her upcoming tour dates after requiring further treatment.

But just two days ago, as the 38-year-old shared she was awaiting results of her MRI, she revealed that she had received the all-clear from professionals.

Posting online, the caption reads: "Results are in and I am cancer-free!" followed by 10 crying emojis.

"I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year," she added.

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