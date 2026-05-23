Jessie J says she 'sobbed for hours' after learning she was cancer-free
The 38-year-old singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in June last year.
Jessie J says she "sobbed for hours" upon hearing she was now cancer free, just 11 months after her initial diagnosis.
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In June 2025, the singer revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be stepping back from music in order to treat the disease.
The Price Tag singer had surgery later that month, but ended up rescheduling and cancelling her upcoming tour dates after requiring further treatment.
But just two days ago, as the 38-year-old shared she was awaiting results of her MRI, she revealed that she had received the all-clear from professionals.
Posting online, the caption reads: "Results are in and I am cancer-free!" followed by 10 crying emojis.
"I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year," she added.
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The singer said she decided to go public with her cancer story both to help process her diagnosis, and show solidarity with others going through something similar.
After giving birth to a son in 2023, she said the diagnosis had given her "incredible perspective", but added that she needed to "process it and talk about it and, I need a hug."
She went on to thank fans for their support throughout her career.
The singer has dealt with various health issues throughout her life, including diagnosis of a heart condition as a child, suffering a stroke as a teenager, and briefly going deaf in 2020 due to Meniere's disease.
She also revealed she had been diagnosed with ADHD and OCD in 2024.
Jessie shares son Sky, 3, with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.