Jessie J has revealed she is to undergo further surgery following her cancer diagnosis.

The singer took to Instagram to update her fans on her battle with the disease eight weeks after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

She said: "Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery. Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year."

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, was due to tour the UK and Europe in October, before gigs in the US in November.

The news of a second surgery means Jessie J will be forced to postpone or cancel her shows.

She told fans: "So I'm living in the moment, I'm embracing the moment, and I'm flowing with the vibes. So that is what it is.

"And I'm sorry I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is and I need to be better.

"I need to be healed. And I know this is the right decision to make. So I'm postponing the tour till next year."

