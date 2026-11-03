Footballer suffered cardiac arrest following a collision during a match

Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel has died aged 30 after suffering an on-pitch collision. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Tributes are being paid to a Spanish footballer who tragically died aged 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision in a league match.

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Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died on Tuesday after collapsing on the field in a game against FC Andorra on Monday night in the second tier, Segunda División. De Miguel collapsed when he collided with opposing goalkeeper Jesus Owono, and the game was abandoned shortly afterwards with the score at 2-2 in injury time. Owono was shown a straight red card. Medical teams treated De Miguel for five minutes on the pitch before he was rushed to University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, but he was announced to have died at 8am local time. Tenerife won the Spanish third division title last season, the Primera Federación, partly thanks to the goals of De Miguel, who had signed in the summer of 2025.

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda.



No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente… pic.twitter.com/IbS1dTYP1b — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

The club said in a tribute [translated here from Spanish]: "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing... of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome. "The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."

Jesús de Miguel celebrates with his Tenerife team mates. Picture: Getty

Who was Jesús de Miguel? Jesús de Miguel Alameda was a Spanish footballer who played for Tenerife at the time of his death on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. He had the nickname of Demi. De Miguel had recently turned 30 when he died, having been born in Madrid on September 21, 1996. He spent most of his career in the Spanish second or third divisions, playing for sides such as Lugo Fuenlabrada, Fuenlabrada, and Navalcarnero. Aged 28, he signed for Tenerife, then in the third tier, in the summer of 2025, and helped the club on their way to winning the Primera Federación title and gaining promotion to the Segunda División. Tenerife are currently 14th in the second division and De Miguel featured in five games without scoring.

Jesús de Miguel stats 2015–2016 Leganés B: Appearances 3, Goals 0 2016–2017 Lugo Fuenlabrada: Appearances 23, Goals 14 2017–2018 Internacional Madrid: Appearances 16, Goals 1 2018–2019 Fuenlabrada: Appearances 2, Goals 0 2019 Unión Adarve (loan): Appearances 2, Goals 0 2019–2021 Navalcarnero: Appearances 44, Goals 15 2021–2023 Unionistas: Appearances 53, Goals 13 2023–2025 Castellón: Appearances 80, Goals 23 2025–2026 Tenerife: Appearances 29, Goals 11