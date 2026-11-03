'He defended this shirt with pride': Jesus de Miguel remembered by Spanish football
Footballer suffered cardiac arrest following a collision during a match
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Tributes are being paid to a Spanish footballer who tragically died aged 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision in a league match.
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Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died on Tuesday after collapsing on the field in a game against FC Andorra on Monday night in the second tier, Segunda División.
De Miguel collapsed when he collided with opposing goalkeeper Jesus Owono, and the game was abandoned shortly afterwards with the score at 2-2 in injury time. Owono was shown a straight red card.
Medical teams treated De Miguel for five minutes on the pitch before he was rushed to University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, but he was announced to have died at 8am local time.
Tenerife won the Spanish third division title last season, the Primera Federación, partly thanks to the goals of De Miguel, who had signed in the summer of 2025.
Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda.— CD Tenerife 🏴 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026
No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente… pic.twitter.com/IbS1dTYP1b
The club said in a tribute [translated here from Spanish]: "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing... of Jesús de Miguel Alameda.
"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.
"The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments."
Who was Jesús de Miguel?
Jesús de Miguel Alameda was a Spanish footballer who played for Tenerife at the time of his death on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. He had the nickname of Demi.
De Miguel had recently turned 30 when he died, having been born in Madrid on September 21, 1996.
He spent most of his career in the Spanish second or third divisions, playing for sides such as Lugo Fuenlabrada, Fuenlabrada, and Navalcarnero.
Aged 28, he signed for Tenerife, then in the third tier, in the summer of 2025, and helped the club on their way to winning the Primera Federación title and gaining promotion to the Segunda División.
Tenerife are currently 14th in the second division and De Miguel featured in five games without scoring.
Castellón, one of his previous clubs, tweeted: "With a broken heart and no possible consolation, Club Deportivo Castellón bids farewell to Jesús De Miguel.
"It’s hard to find words when reality strikes in such an unfair way. He defended this shirt with pride, celebrated goals with our fans at the SkyFi Castalia, and was part of a story that this supporter base will never forget.
"We join with all our affection in the grief of his family and loved ones, whom we embrace in these terribly difficult moments and to whom we extend our most heartfelt condolences. We do so also alongside CD Tenerife and its supporters, with whom we share the same sorrow today.
"You will always be one of ours, Demi."