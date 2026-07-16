Hundreds of thousands of babies will be screened as part of the simple heel prick blood test shortly after birth

"Today is a day of hope," she said. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has welcomed news there will be a full rollout of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) screening after previously describing it as a “postcode lottery”.

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Nelson began campaigning for newborn babies to be screened after her twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson, were diagnosed with the rare condition, which causes progressive muscle wastage. The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the national newborn screening programme for SMA will be rolled out across England as part of an evaluation programme from the end of this year. Hundreds of thousands of babies will be screened as part of the simple heel prick blood test shortly after birth. Nelson said: “After years of campaigning, it means so much to see the heel prick test for SMA begin rolling out from October, with implementation continuing throughout 2027 until every newborn screening laboratory across the UK is offering the test. “Today is a day of hope. Read More: Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she learned of twin daughters' life-changing diagnosis in new series Read More: Jesy Nelson offers £10,000 reward after car with medical equipment is stolen

Giles Lomax, CEO for SMA UK and former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson in Parliament Square, London. Picture: Alamy

“Knowing that future families will have access to early diagnosis and the opportunity for the best possible outcomes is something I’m incredibly proud to have supported. “This is a victory for every family affected by SMA. Whilst it can’t change the future of our children, I know it marks the beginning of a brighter future for future SMA families.” In a post on Instagram last month, accompanied by a video of her becoming emotional, Nelson said a previous announcement that screening would come in October was a big milestone but would “only cover 72% of England”. She added: “That means some babies won’t be screened simply because of where they live. A postcode lottery like that just isn’t fair. “Every baby deserves the same chance, every baby’s life matters.” The new development means all parts of England will be covered by the evaluation, which will inform future recommendations on testing newborns by the UK National Screening Committee.

Giles Lomax, chief executive officer of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) UK, said: “After years of campaigning by the SMA community and our partner organisations, this is a hugely important step forward. “When newborn screening for SMA begins later this year in October, thousands of babies will benefit from earlier diagnosis and access to life-changing treatment. “We are delighted to see the confirmation that the remaining six screening laboratories will begin screening from October 2027, this demonstrates a clear commitment to making newborn screening available across England. “No family should face a postcode lottery when it comes to a condition where every day without treatment can lead to irreversible loss of motor neurons. “We are incredibly grateful to the families, clinicians, researchers, supporters and campaigners who have helped us reach this point, and we look forward to the day when every newborn across the whole of the UK is offered this simple, life-changing test.” SMA can leave babies unable to sit up, crawl or walk. In the most severe cases, it stops them breathing or swallowing.