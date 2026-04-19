Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has appealed for help after her car, containing vital hospital equipment used to treat her twin daughters, was stolen.

The black Land Rover was taken from the singer's driveway in Brentwood, Essex, at around 3am on Sunday, Nelson said on her Instagram story.

The 34-year-old is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the vehicle’s recovery.

She said vital hospital equipment belonging to her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson, was inside the car.

The twins have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

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