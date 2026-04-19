Jesy Nelson offers £10,000 reward after car with medical equipment is stolen
The stolen Land Rover contains vital hospital equipment used to treat her twin daughters
Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has appealed for help after her car, containing vital hospital equipment used to treat her twin daughters, was stolen.
Listen to this article
The black Land Rover was taken from the singer's driveway in Brentwood, Essex, at around 3am on Sunday, Nelson said on her Instagram story.
The 34-year-old is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the vehicle’s recovery.
She said vital hospital equipment belonging to her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson, was inside the car.
The twins have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting.
Read more: Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals he is a 'recovering alcoholic'
Read more: Netflix axe road trip series after Zayn Malik punches Louis Tomlinson on set
In a post on her Instagram story, Nelson said: “My car got stolen off my driveway in the early hours of this morning. If anyone sees a black Defender, reg plate JJ73 SSY, please, if any of you have seen or know any information, DM me or contact the police.
“I have so much of my girls’ hospital equipment in that car that’s really needed.”
It comes after Nelson said in April she was “proud” that screenings for SMA would be rolled out across the UK earlier than planned – from October 2026.
After her twins were diagnosed, she began campaigning for screening at birth and launched a petition calling for SMA to be added to the newborn blood spot test.
She previously broke down in tears after the petition passed 100,000 signatures.
Nelson rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011 before finding success as a member of Little Mix.
Essex Police said it was unable to comment on the suspected theft.