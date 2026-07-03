Jesy Nelson has broken down in tears as she admitted feeling she'll be "heartbroken for the rest" of her life over her twins' diagnosis with a life-changing condition.

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She invited the cameras before her twins were diagnosed, and they have inadvertently captured the trials of her newborns receiving the diagnosis.

The series sees her fighting to change UK newborn screening laws after her twins were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

The former Little Mix star's been followed by cameras for a new Amazon Prime documentary - Jesy Nelson: Life Changing.

Twins Ocean and Story were diagnosed shortly after their birth, before being given a gene therapy treatment which prevented further damage.

But before they were able to receive treatment, the condition did enough damage to the babies to make it unlikely that they will ever be able to work.

In a raw clip from the upcoming series, a doctor is seen telling Jesy: “The genetic testing came back positive for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.”

Devastated Jesy is then seen breaking down in tears as she tries to process the news.

She says: “I can’t believe this is happening. It’s the most severe muscle disease a baby can have.

“I don’t know how we are going to do this. I feel like I’m going to feel heartbroken for the rest of my life.”

She later adds: “I get bombarded with hospital appointments, my whole life has changed.”

Jesy split from the girls' dad Zion Foster shortly after the diagnosis was made public last year.

She has now begun campaigning for a wide-ranging screening programme for the condition.