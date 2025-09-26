Jesy Nelson reveals she’s engaged after welcoming twins with boyfriend Zion Foster. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced she is engaged to musician Zion Foster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nelson, 34, revealed the news on Friday, about four months after giving birth to the couple's twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. She posted on Instagram with the caption: "Just got engaged to my best friend."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster pictured together in 2023. Picture: Getty

Read More: Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson gives birth to premature twins after complicated pregnancy Foster reshared the post, which featured the pair together on a beach, on his Instagram story and wrote: "God is the greatest. The luckiest man." Nelson's post was flooded with comments from fans and friends alike congratulating the couple. The singer had experienced a series of pregnancy complications, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media. According to the NHS, TTTS affects 10 to 15 per cent of identical twins who share a placenta and "can have serious consequences".

The pair welcomed their twins, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, in May. Picture: Instagram