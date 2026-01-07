The 34-year-old singer revealed yesterday that the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1

By Chay Quinn

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has called for a new programme of screening for a genetic condition which her twin babies have been diagnosed with.

The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiancé Zion Foster, revealed yesterday that the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1 - a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy. On Tuesday, Jesy said in an Instagram story: "Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to do another video to basically say thank you, genuinely so so much from the bottom of my heart for just the outpour of support and beautiful messages for me and so many other families that are dealing with this horrible diagnosis. "I'm genuinely actually really overwhelmed by the amount of support. "I just want to say thank you to everyone that shared it, to everyone that wants to learn about it, that's taking the time to watch it and taking the time to send me beautiful messages.

“Thank you from me and the SMA community just appreciate it so much.” The star then shared: “Also I just wanted to let you guys know that I am starting a petition to try and get the SMA on the newborn screening heel prick testing from birth and I just need you to know that I am so determined to make this happen. “So I am going to fight as much as I can to make this part of the newborn screening. “It’s currently under review, so I will keep you updated with that one guys.” The NHS does not currently screen newborns for SMA testing in its screening program. Explaining the condition on Monday, the star posted a video saying: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk."