Taking to Instagram, the star posted a video explaining the diagnosis: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk."

Jesy Nelson reveals her twins are unlikely to walk after diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed it's unlikely her twin babies will ever be able to walk after they were diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiancé Zion Foster, has revealed the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1 - a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a video explaining the diagnosis: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk." She continued: "They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best. “Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment, which you know, I’m so grateful for because if they don’t have it, they will die. “But it has just been endless, endless amounts of hospital appointments, I practically feel like the hospital has become my second home.” Read more: Prince Harry 'to be given taxpayer funded armed guards' after recent stalker scare Read more: Beckham family feud continues as Nicola Peltz snubs David and Victoria in New Year post

She said the diagnosis was made after her mother noticed the twins “were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be”, and they later began to struggle with feeding.Nelson said when she first went to see doctors they told her “don’t worry, it’s fine”, before the eventual diagnosis of SMA1, which the NHS says causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems. Becoming emotional, Nelson added: “The reason I wanted to make this video was because the last few months has honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life. “I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360, I almost feel like I’m grieving a life that I thought I was going to have with my children, and I’ll have to be grateful because at the end of the day, they’re still here, and that’s the main thing, and they’ve had their treatment. “And I truly believe that my girls will fight all the odds and, with the right help, they will fight this and go on to do things that have never been done.”Nelson said she had made her children’s diagnosis public as she wanted to raise awareness of the condition. She added: “If anyone is watching this video and they think they see these signs in their child, then please, please take your child to the doctor, to the hospital, because time is of the essence, and your child will need treatment.

Jesy Nelson reveals her twins are unlikely to walk after diagnosis. Picture: Instagram