Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson revealed her twin babies are unlikely to ever be able to walk. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has revealed that she has become a patron of charity Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK after her twin babies were diagnosed with a form of the rare genetic condition.

The 34-year-old gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, and Nelson has been posting about their journey on Instagram to raise awareness about SMA ever since. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night and revealed that as part of her advocacy she has become a patron for the charity which, according to its website, is the UK's leading charity for the condition. Nelson wrote: "Today I'm incredibly proud to share that I've officially become a patron of SMA UK. "This truly means so much to me. I've been deeply touched by the SMA community from the strength of the children, the resilience of the families, and the love that surrounds them every single day. Read More: Jesy Nelson 'in tears' as SMA petition reaches more than 100,000 signatures Read More: 'I felt so alone': Jesy Nelson reveals she tried to take her own life just days before quitting Little Mix

"I'll be using my voice to keep raising awareness not only for my girls, but to support families going through the same experiences, and campaigning for the SMA test to be added to the newborn screening heel-prick test so more babies can get the help they need as early as possible." Nelson also encouraged her followers to donate to the charity, adding: "Absolutely anything makes a difference. Any support, donations, sharing, conversations... every action helps bring awareness and hope." In a message posted to the charity's website, Nelson said: "Becoming a Patron of SMA UK honestly means so much to me. "This charity has been there for families for years, standing by them, lifting them up and fighting when things felt impossible." She said meeting the team behind the charity has shown her what "real strength and unity looks like", adding: "When we come together, we are powerful, and we are not going to stop until real change happens.

The charity has shown her what "real strength and unity looks like". Picture: Getty