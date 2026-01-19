The news comes after the Little Mix star confirmed the twins' life-altering diagnosis, sharing a rare snap of the pair

Celebrity Sightings In London - April 13, 2023. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly 'split' from her fiancé just weeks after going public with their twins' SMA1 diagnosis.

The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiancé Zion Foster, revealed last week that the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1 - a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy. However, reports suggest that the 34-year-old singer has 'split' with her 27-year-old partner, whom she began dating in 2022 following years of friendship. The pair's on-off relationship now appears to have come to an end - despite the pair announcing their engagement in September after the Little Mix singer popped the question. It comes as a source told The Sun: "She and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters. "They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters." Read More: Jesy Nelson calls for screening programme to diagnose condition affecting her newborn twins Read More: Jesy Nelson reveals her twins are unlikely to walk following rare diagnosis

Jesy Nelson has reportedly 'split' with her partner of nearly five years. Picture: Alamy

The split comes after the couple took to social media in September to reveal the rapper had proposed to the Boyz rapper. After confirming the life-altering diagnosis, she has now shared a rare snap of her beautiful twins after calling for a new screening programme to check newborns for the condition. A series of snaps showed the sweet tots wrapped up warm on a winter walk with Jesy. Another picture showed a dressed-down Jesy pushing the girls along as she spoke to a pal.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has shared heartwarming new photos of her twin baby daughters after revealing their heartbreaking diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

A series of snaps showed the sweet tots wrapped up warm on a winter walk with Jesy. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

Jesy will give fans an insight into her early motherhood in her upcoming series titled: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix. The show, which premieres on February 13, is being billed as a behind the scenes look at Jesy navigating early parenthood alongside partner Zion Foster. A synopsis for the show reads: "Expecting twins, Jesy opens up about the joy, vulnerability, and fear that comes with carrying two little lives. "The series follows Jesy through the emotional roller coaster of pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition. "With weekly hospital visits, candid conversations, and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Jesy navigates the highs and lows of pregnancy, confronting her deepest fears while embracing a newfound strength. "But this journey isn't just about motherhood; she needs to confront her past, too. In this series, she will open up about the life-altering decision to leave Little Mix in 2020, breaking her silence on the relentless pressures of fame, her battle with mental health, and the controversies that followed." According to the NHS, the condition "is a rare genetic condition that can cause muscle weakness. It gets worse over time, but there are medicines and other treatments to help manage the symptoms".

Another picture showed a dressed-down Jesy pushing the girls along as she spoke to a pal. Picture: Instagram/Jesy Nelson

The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiancé Zion Foster, revealed yesterday that the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1. Picture: Instagram

After announcing that her twins had the condition, the star said "I am starting a petition to try and get the SMA on the newborn screening heel prick testing from birth and I just need you to know that I am so determined to make this happen. “So I am going to fight as much as I can to make this part of the newborn screening. “It’s currently under review, so I will keep you updated with that one guys.” The NHS does not currently screen newborns for SMA testing in its screening program. Explaining the condition in early January, the star posted a video saying: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk."