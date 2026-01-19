Jesy Nelson 'splits' from fiancé Zion Foster just weeks after twin daughters' SMA1 diagnosis
The news comes after the Little Mix star confirmed the twins' life-altering diagnosis, sharing a rare snap of the pair
Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly 'split' from her fiancé just weeks after going public with their twins' SMA1 diagnosis.
The 34-year-old singer, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiancé Zion Foster, revealed last week that the babies have been diagnosed with SMA1 - a rare disease known as spinal muscular atrophy.
However, reports suggest that the 34-year-old singer has 'split' with her 27-year-old partner, whom she began dating in 2022 following years of friendship.
The pair's on-off relationship now appears to have come to an end - despite the pair announcing their engagement in September after the Little Mix singer popped the question.
It comes as a source told The Sun: "She and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters.
"They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters."
The split comes after the couple took to social media in September to reveal the rapper had proposed to the Boyz rapper.
After confirming the life-altering diagnosis, she has now shared a rare snap of her beautiful twins after calling for a new screening programme to check newborns for the condition.
A series of snaps showed the sweet tots wrapped up warm on a winter walk with Jesy.
Another picture showed a dressed-down Jesy pushing the girls along as she spoke to a pal.
Jesy will give fans an insight into her early motherhood in her upcoming series titled: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.
The show, which premieres on February 13, is being billed as a behind the scenes look at Jesy navigating early parenthood alongside partner Zion Foster.
A synopsis for the show reads: "Expecting twins, Jesy opens up about the joy, vulnerability, and fear that comes with carrying two little lives.
"The series follows Jesy through the emotional roller coaster of pregnancy complications, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.
"With weekly hospital visits, candid conversations, and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Jesy navigates the highs and lows of pregnancy, confronting her deepest fears while embracing a newfound strength.
"But this journey isn't just about motherhood; she needs to confront her past, too. In this series, she will open up about the life-altering decision to leave Little Mix in 2020, breaking her silence on the relentless pressures of fame, her battle with mental health, and the controversies that followed."
According to the NHS, the condition "is a rare genetic condition that can cause muscle weakness. It gets worse over time, but there are medicines and other treatments to help manage the symptoms".
After announcing that her twins had the condition, the star said "I am starting a petition to try and get the SMA on the newborn screening heel prick testing from birth and I just need you to know that I am so determined to make this happen.
“So I am going to fight as much as I can to make this part of the newborn screening.
“It’s currently under review, so I will keep you updated with that one guys.”
The NHS does not currently screen newborns for SMA testing in its screening program.
Explaining the condition in early January, the star posted a video saying: “We were told that they’re probably never going to be able to walk."
She continued: "They probably will never regain their neck strength, so they will be disabled, and so the best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment, and then just hope for the best.
“Thankfully, the girls have had their treatment, which you know, I’m so grateful for because if they don’t have it, they will die.
“But it has just been endless, endless amounts of hospital appointments, I practically feel like the hospital has become my second home.”
She said the diagnosis was made after her mother noticed the twins “were not showing as much movement in their legs as they should be”, and they later began to struggle with feeding.
Nelson said when she first went to see doctors they told her “don’t worry, it’s fine”, before the eventual diagnosis of SMA1, which the NHS says causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems.
Becoming emotional, Nelson added: “The reason I wanted to make this video was because the last few months has honestly been the most heartbreaking time of my life.
“I literally feel like my whole life has done a 360, I almost feel like I’m grieving a life that I thought I was going to have with my children, and I’ll have to be grateful because at the end of the day, they’re still here, and that’s the main thing, and they’ve had their treatment.
“And I truly believe that my girls will fight all the odds and, with the right help, they will fight this and go on to do things that have never been done.”Nelson said she had made her children’s diagnosis public as she wanted to raise awareness of the condition.
She added: “If anyone is watching this video and they think they see these signs in their child, then please, please take your child to the doctor, to the hospital, because time is of the essence, and your child will need treatment.