Jesy Nelson has revealed her twin 9-month-old daughters are being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital amid their ongoing treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

She wrote: "At least when I come to great ormond street it's an educational experience."

She revealed the twins are having treatment at the leading children's hospital, Great Ormond Street, in London, as she shared an image of the educational images on the wall.

On Friday, Nelson shared a video showing the twins lying next to each other while in hospital. She also posted a picture showing their "little splints" on their legs.

The ex-Little Mix singer gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May, and has been posting about their journey on Instagram to raise awareness of the rare genetic condition ever since.

In February, Nelson launched a petition calling for SMA to be added to post-birth baby checks for serious health conditions.

The petition currently has almost 150,000 signatures.

When the petition achieved 100,000 signatures, meaning it will be considered for a debate in the House of Commons, Nelson shared a video on Instagram.

She was seen cheering and bursting into tears as her petition reached the milestone.

She wrote: “I cannot actually put into words how grateful I am that this moment has just happened right here. And it is all thanks to you guys.

“Thank you to every single person that took time out of their day to sign this petition. You have no idea how much this means to me and the SMA community.

“This is the first hurdle but we bloody did it, and I truly believe that together we are going to make change.”

Nelson’s petition aims to get screening for SMA added to the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test, which the NHS says is a test offered to every baby at five days old to look for nine rare but serious health conditions.

The condition causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems, according to the NHS.

When announcing her babies’ condition, Nelson said her daughters’ diagnosis would mean they are unlikely to ever be able to walk or regain their neck strength.

Nelson previously met Health Secretary Wes Streeting to speak about the life-changing impact early detection of the condition could have had on her twins.