Jesy started to campaign for SMA1 screenings after her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, were diagnosed.

Jesy Nelson sat down with Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Health Secretary Wes Streeting appeared to fight back tears as singer Jesy Nelson spoke to him about the life-changing impact early detection of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) could have had on her twins.

The 34-year-old singer revealed earlier this month that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, are unlikely to ever walk after being diagnosed with SMA1. She has since started to campaign for SMA1 screenings to happen from birth and started a petition to get the condition added to the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test. In an emotional conversation with Mr Streeting on ITV's This Morning, Nelson said: "It's just madness to me that we are living in a day and age now where we have got three treatments that are life changing, and it's still not part of the heel prick test. "There's going to be so many more babies that are going to be diagnosed with this and so many families that are going to have to experience what I'm going through right now when it doesn't need to be happening."

Mr Streeting responded: “That’s the pressure I feel, because it could have been so different. If you’ve got an earlier diagnosis.” He praised her for speaking out about her family’s experience, adding that people are “so grateful” to her for using her platform, and said he was working to speed things up to ensure more babies get screened early. The Health Secretary added: “In terms of screening, there is a live evaluation going on now that will give us, I hope, the evidence base to bring forward what you’re calling for and that evaluation, which will involve around two-thirds of babies, isn’t due to report until January 2028 so we’re talking two years from now. “Firstly, can we make sure the evaluation involves all babies during the trial period, and secondly, can we bring it forward? That’s what they’re working on.”