More than a million Americans are believed to be in the Middle East, with around 9,000 having already returned home

Donald Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz (right front), dog-walker and influencer Sarah Daither (middle left), and former lobbyist Jay Footlik were among six who managed to flee. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

The White House has helped a Donald Trump advisor and a TikTok star escape the Middle East aboard a private jet, while more than a million US citizens remain stranded following the outbreak of war.

Alex Bruesewitz, dog-walker Sarah Daither, and former lobbyist Jay Footlik, were among six people who were able to flee on a chartered flight after the conflict caused travel chaos in the region. Bruesewitz helped facilitate the plane evacuation from the Middle East using White House connections, after multiple airports were closed and the US Embassy initially told its employees to shelter. Speaking after the flight touched down in Greece, where a US associate is based, Bruesewitz said: "This has easily been the craziest experience of my life." "I'm grateful for all of the people who played a role in getting us out of the active war zone and to safety. I can't wait to get back to the USA, the greatest country in the world," he told Politico.

Alex Bruesewitz, social media advisor to US President Trump. Picture: Alamy

Writing on X, Bruesewitz thanked Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for the country's "exceptional assistance", and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for "providing top-tier security". He added: "The past 72 hours have been utterly surreal, like nothing I've ever experienced before. Iranian missiles were flying directly over my head." Dog walker Daither is believed to have been been on an African safari and had a layover in Qatar, on her way back to the US when she got stuck there due to the military escalation in Iran, according to the Daily Beast. The influencer from Dallas has over 40,000 Instagram followers where she documents her daily rounds with the city’s dogs.

For those who may not know, I happened to be traveling through the Middle East just as the Iranian attacks erupted, leaving me stranded amid the chaos. The past 72 hours have been utterly surreal, like nothing I've ever experienced before. Iranian missiles were flying directly… pic.twitter.com/H6zSHumaai — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 2, 2026

She was then contacted by Bruesewitz who offered her a way out via his chartered plane. Bruesewitz is staying in the region to help coordinate other private evacuations, according to the Daily Beast. But the emergency evacuation comes as the US Department of State urged Americans to leave the 14 countries across the Middle East, but nationals have hit out at the lack of Government help. Sasha Hoffman, from Chicago and was vacationing in Dubai when the conflict broke out, told CBS: "We're honestly trapped. "It's really frustrating that right now the US. is saying Americans come home when in reality we can't come home. "We've had flights booked today, tomorrow, all of them are canceled. All of the airspace is closed through tomorrow night, now, if you're in the UAE."