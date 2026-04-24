The UK government has said it is “closely monitoring” jet fuel situation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Government has said it is “closely monitoring” UK jet fuel stocks as airlines prepare for a potential shortage.

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UK airlines have insisted they are “not currently seeing a shortage of jet fuel” as they buy it in advance and airports maintain stocks, the Department for Transport (DfT) said in an update published on Friday evening. But airports will also make it easier for airlines to cancel flights without running the risk of losing their allocated “slots” – scheduled times for take-off or landing which some UK airports assign to airlines – if fuel shortages prevent them from flying. Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines before they travel – and ensure they have appropriate travel insurance, according to the DfT. This comes as oil prices continue to soar on the back of the US-Israel war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. “There is no current need to change upcoming travel plans,” the DfT statement said.

Lufthansa to cancel 20,000 short-haul flights amid rising fuel costs. Picture: Getty

“Since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, we have been closely monitoring UK jet fuel stocks and working with airlines, airports and fuel suppliers to ensure passengers keep moving and businesses are supported. “Government regularly meets with industry to monitor risks, understand pressures and ensure clear communication with passengers, should circumstances change.” It added: “We recognise that families may be concerned, and that aviation and tourism businesses are operating in challenging global conditions. “We are working hand in hand with industry to help flights keep operating.” The DfT said airlines will also no longer be required to follow the “use it or lose it” rule at UK airports, whereby airlines must use at least 80% of their allocated slots during a season to keep them for the following year. Read more: Trump to send US special envoy for further peace talks in Pakistan 'to hear the Iranians out', White House announces Read more: King Charles set to meet New York mayor Zohran Mamdani during US visit “Airport Coordination Limited, the independent body that manages slot allocation at UK airports, has updated its guidance so that airlines will not lose their slots if fuel shortages prevent them from flying,” the DfT update said. “Airlines can now apply for an exemption from the ‘use it or lose it’ rule in these circumstances.” A spokesperson for Jet2 said its flight schedule remains unaffected for the foreseeable future. “We remain in continual dialogue with our fuel suppliers, as is standard practice,” the spokesperson said. “Based on the conversations we have been having, we see no reason not to look forward to operating our scheduled programme of flights and holidays as normal.” The airline also confirmed there will be no surcharge on any booked flights or holidays to cover cost increases, including those linked to jet fuel.

Passengers boarding Ryanair plane, Spain. Picture: Alamy