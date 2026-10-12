Jet2 has cancelled its flights and holiday packages to a popular Canary Islands destination, in a blow to holidaymakers with trips booked.

Jet2 had also been planning to launch flights to La Palma from London Stansted.

The four-and-a-half-hour service operated twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights from Manchester to the island, which launched earlier this year, are set to end on October 30 - just six months after the route was first introduced.

The airline confirmed it had made the "difficult decision" to withdraw its flights and holidays to La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, following a “review” of its schedule.

However, the cancellations mean customers with bookings beyond the end of October will be forced to make alternative arrangements.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Following this latest review, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw flights and holidays to La Palma.”

The airline said it would contact affected customers shortly, offering them the option of rebooking a different holiday or receiving a full refund.

The spokesperson added: “We would of course like to apologise to affected customers; however, with a fantastic programme of services to a huge range of destinations, we are offering superb choice when it comes to rebooking their holidays with us.”

Jet2 was one of only two airlines offering direct flights from Manchester to La Palma, with TUI also operating seasonal services.

The decision has prompted frustration among some holidaymakers, with one customer taking to Facebook to describe herself as “angry” about the cancellations.

Sue Panton said four people in her party had been booked to fly from Stansted to La Palma on November 6, with their accommodation and activities already arranged.

She wrote: “Four of us have been booked to fly from Stansted to La Palma on November 6 for six months.

“Everything is booked in La Palma – two lots of accommodation, walking tours, restaurants, and then we receive an email to say the flights have been cancelled.

“No explanation and no compensation offered.”